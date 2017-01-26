Bush Announce U.S. Spring and Summer Tour

The new trek will be kicking off on March 4th in Dallas at Monkey Live! and is scheduled to conclude on July 22 with a show at Ballpark Village in St. Louis, MO.

The spring music festival performances will include this year's Northern Invasion in Somerset (WI), the Rock on the Range festival in Columbus (OH) and MMRBQ 2017 in Camden (NJ).

As we reported earlier this week, the band has announced that they are putting the finishing touches on their new studio album, which will be the follow-up to their 2014 effort "Man On The Run."

Bush U.S. Tour Dates

05/04 - Gas Monkey Live! - Dallas, TX

05/05 - KC Live! / Power & Light District Outdoor Stage - Kansas City, MO

05/09 - Hard Rock Live - Orlando, FL

05/10 - The Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre - Atlanta, GA

05/11 - Egyptian Room - Indianapolis, IN

05/13 - Somerset Amphitheater [Northern Invasion] - Somerset, WI

05/14 - Riverside Theater - Milwaukee, WI

05/15 - Riviera Theatre - Chicago, IL

05/17 - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Royal Oak, MI

05/18 - Rebel - Toronto, ON

05/19 - Mapfre Stadium [Rock on the Range] - Columbus, OH

05/20 - BB&T Pavilion [MMRBQ 2017] - Camden, NJ

05/30 - Showbox SoDo - Seattle, WA

06/01 - The Warfield - San Francisco, CA

06/02 - The Foundry @ SLS - Las Vegas, NV

06/04 - Marquee Theatre - Phoenix, AZ

06/06 - Paramount Theatre - Denver, CO

06/07 - Brady Theater - Tulsa, OK

06/09 - Celebrate Fairfax - Fairfax, VA

06/10 - Power Plant Live! - Baltimore, MD

07/21 - Fourth Street Live - Louisville, KY

07/22 - Ballpark Village - St. Louis, MO