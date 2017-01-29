Iron Maiden Release 'Wasted Years' Live Video

The video was filmed during various shows on their 2015 trek. Band founder Steve Harris had this to say about the upcoming American outing, "We are really looking forward to returning to North America for a full tour.

"We had always planned to go back there and to the UK as last year, due to the global nature of the tour and the period it took, we just didn't have time to cover them properly and we do still like to get to fans in as many places as possible!

"So this year we're able to reach many more cities in America, including a return to places Maiden haven't played for many, many years like Lincoln Nebraska, Minneapolis, Oklahoma City and Oakland California. We also welcome playing in Brooklyn for the first time.

"We will, of course, be bringing the full production with us including all the Eddies and the Maya-themed stage sets. There's been a great reaction from everyone to this tour's theme, people really seem to love it. We're still deciding on the final set-list and we'll work that out once we get into rehearsals. Most of our North American fans haven't seen the show yet so as we want to give them the same Book Of Souls live experience that we took around the world, it's unlikely we'll change much. And of course we know our fans appreciate us playing a lot of the older songs too, so we will continue to do that!" Watch the video here.