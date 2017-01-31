Alice Cooper and Deep Purple Announce Summer Tour

The tour will be kicking off on August 12th at The Chelsea in Las Vegas and will run until September 10th where they will play the final show in Cincinnati at the Riverbend Music Center.

The trek is part of Rock and Roll Hall of Famers' Deep Purple's Long Goodbye Tour in support of their forthcoming album "Infinity," which is set to be released on April 7th.

Alice Cooper, Deep Purple, Edgar Winter Band Tour Dates:

8/12 - The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas - Las Vegas, Nev.

8/13 - Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, Calif.

8/15 - Ak-Chin Pavilion - Phoenix, Ariz.

8/16 - Isleta Amphitheater - Albuquerque, N.M.

8/18 - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion - Woodlands, Texas

8/19 - Starplex Pavilion - Dallas, Texas

8/23 - Jiffy Lube Live - Bristow, Va.

8/24 - BB&T Pavilion - Camden, N.J.

8/26 - Jones Beach Theater - Wantagh, N.Y.

8/27 - Xfinity Center - Mansfield, Mass.

8/28 - PNC Bank Arts Center - Holmdel, N.J.

8/30 - Klipsch Music Center - Noblesville, Ind.

9/01 - KeyBank Pavilion - Burgettstown, Penn.

9/02 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, Ontario

9/03 - DTE Energy Music Theatre - Detroit, Mich.

9/06 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater - Chicago, Ill.

9/08 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater - St. Louis, Mo.

9/09 - Blossom Music Center - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

9/10 - Riverbend Music Center - Cincinnati, Ohio