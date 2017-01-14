Crown The Empire And Frontman Dave Escamilla Part Ways (Week in Review)

The band broke the news fans with the following statement, "Bands are a lot like a relationship; you've all heard this. Sometimes when sh*t goes south, it's hard to tell who broke up with whom, if you're ever going to get back together, when to give them back their things - it's messy, and it takes a while to figure out how to get back to focusing on just yourself, when all you've known for a good part of your life is sharing it with this other person.

"Dave isn't in Crown The Empire anymore. That's how the chips have landed after the smoke has cleared. Everyone will try and make it out like it's a big corporate thing, and say we're "very excited about the future of what both he and ourselves make as we all continue to pursue music" but we all know that when you see your girl or guy with someone else it sucks. The difference is that we turned to each other during this time. The four of us found solace, respect, friendship renewed, and our purpose within this band, and stopped letting our selfishness divide us. Instead we've come together, bonded more than ever to help build each other up." Read more including Date's statement - here.