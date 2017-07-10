Iron Maiden Plan Some Surprises For Next Year

Murray addresses the rumors when he spoke with Southern California newspaper The Press Enterprise. He told them, "We're not stopping after this tour; this isn't the last tour by any means. We're going to finish this one out, which we're having a lot of fun [doing], and then we're going to take some time off and next year there's going to be some surprises."

The guitarist said later in the interview, "If it was to finish tomorrow, I think I could say quite honestly that I've been very happy and very lucky and have done everything, enjoyed most of it, because of all the places we've travelled to, you'd never go there.

"We're lucky enough in that respect to see the world several times over by being on tour. That in itself has been a great experience and also playing music and being able to express ourselves in a melodic form, an aggressive form and just have fun with that.

"The future, there's still things to do so you just keep inventing new things all the time, try to create new things every day."