Alice In Chains and Soundgarden Fuel Grunge Musical

That's probably why the Seattle Repertory Theatre (remember Seattle was the city that originated the grunge movement) has commissioned a musical that will incorporate the music grunge while exploring the history of the genre.

A report in Variety, describes it as "a new musical set in the grunge scene in 1990s Seattle, featuring an original, fictional story told with pre-existing songs of the era by acts such as Alice In Chains and Soundgarden." Read more here.