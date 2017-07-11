Corey Taylor 'Blown Away' By Stone Sour's 'Hydrograd' Success

The album landed at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 chart and claimed the top spot on the publications "Top Current Albums," "Top Rock Albums," and "Top Hard Rock Albums" charts.

Taylor shares his excite over the big debut, "We're blown away by the reception of the album, especially balancing albums sold with our surge in streams. We poured our hearts into this - the proof is in the pudding, so to speak.

"The response tells us two things: people love the songs, and rock is far from dead. Our thanks to all the fans and keep spreading the word! We'll see you all soon!"

Album also enjoyed chart success in other parts of the world including the UK where the band had their biggest chart debut of their career at No. 5 and it also landed in the Top 5 in Germany, Japan, and Switzerland, and landed an impressive No. 2 debut in Australia.