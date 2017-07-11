|
Metallica Release Live 'Fuel' Video From Recent Show
.
(hennemusic) Metallica performed their 1997 classic, "Fuel", at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL on July 5, and the band are sharing professional footage from the event. The third single from the group's seventh album, "ReLoad," was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Hard Rock Performance in 1999, while the project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 on its way to US sales of more than 4 million copies. The Orlando stop on the band's current North American leg of their World Wired tour in support of "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct" was the first show following a two-week break from the trek, which sees them on the road with guests Avenged Sevenfold and Volbeat. Drummer Lars Ulrich recently revealed Metallica's touring strategy, which helps the group maintain a work/life balance that keeps things in perspective for all involved. "We kind of found a way to do it in a way that's tolerable," Ulrich explains. "We do it in two-week increments so we never leave home for more than two weeks and no one goes off the deep end or loses their mind. You minimize the risk of the whole thing derailing into the black abyss. We managed to get a functioning, balancing dynamic. We never feel like we're away from our domestic situations for too long. It's working for us." Watch the video and see the upcoming dates here.
The third single from the group's seventh album, "ReLoad," was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Hard Rock Performance in 1999, while the project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 on its way to US sales of more than 4 million copies.
The Orlando stop on the band's current North American leg of their World Wired tour in support of "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct" was the first show following a two-week break from the trek, which sees them on the road with guests Avenged Sevenfold and Volbeat.
Drummer Lars Ulrich recently revealed Metallica's touring strategy, which helps the group maintain a work/life balance that keeps things in perspective for all involved.
"We kind of found a way to do it in a way that's tolerable," Ulrich explains. "We do it in two-week increments so we never leave home for more than two weeks and no one goes off the deep end or loses their mind. You minimize the risk of the whole thing derailing into the black abyss. We managed to get a functioning, balancing dynamic. We never feel like we're away from our domestic situations for too long. It's working for us." Watch the video and see the upcoming dates here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Ivan Moody Plans Five Finger Death Punch Return Following Treatment
• Ozzfest Meets Knotfest 2017 Lineup Announced
• Pro-Pain Frontman Details Brutal Ice Pick Assault For First time
• U2 And Noel Gallagher Dedicate Oasis Song To Manchester
• Singled Out: Shorelines' New Heights
• Corey Taylor 'Blown Away' By Stone Sour's 'Hydrograd' Success
• Alice In Chains and Soundgarden Fuel Grunge Musical
• Brian May Says Freddie Mercury Biopic Is Close To Green Light
• Falling In Reverse Release 'Superhero' Music Video
• Marilyn Manson Pays Tribute To His Late Father
• Nickelback Release 'Must Be Nice' Lyric Video
• Lukas Nelson & Promise of The Real Announce New Album
• Metallica Release Live 'Fuel' Video From Recent Show
• Eyes Set To Kill Announce Tour With Alesana
• Radiohead Publish Two Official Songbooks
• Ed Sheeran Addresses Backlash Over Adele Comments
• Kanye West And Migos Reportedly Hit the Studio Together
• Niall Horan Announces Very First Solo Tour
• Dr. Dre Reveals First New Track Since 2015 'Gunfiyah'
• Lindsay Ell Releases 'Waiting on You' Video
• Ty Dolla $ign Releases New Track Featuring Lil Wayne and The-Dream
• Dierks Bentley Releases 'What The Hell Did I Say' Video
• Maren Morris Announces Engagement To Ryan Hurd
• Jay Z Announces North American '4:44' Fall Tour
• Green Day Didn't Know About Acrobat's Death Until After Show
• Anti-Defamation League Speak Out About Jay-Z Lyrics
• Kendrick Lamar's 'Humble' Lyrics Controversy Confuses SZA
• Justin Bieber Graffiti Drama Ends With $6,000 Donation
• Sam Moore Announces American Patriot Album
• Lorde Reveals Special Plans For Her 21st Birthday?
• Mark Slaughter - Halfway There
• American High - Bones in the Attic, Flowers in the Basement
• Root 66: Cary Morin - Cradle to the Grave
• On The Record: Melvin Van Peebles and Earth, Wind & Fire - Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song Soundtrack
• Root 66: MandolinMan - Unfolding the Roots
• Root 66: Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos
• Road Trip Missouri: Get Your Sips on Route 66
• Rock Reads: 45 RPM (Recollections Per Minute) The Morrell Archives Volume 3
• Root 66: Evan Michaels - Ain't No Stopping This
• Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.