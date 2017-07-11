Metallica Release Live 'Fuel' Video From Recent Show

The third single from the group's seventh album, "ReLoad," was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Hard Rock Performance in 1999, while the project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 on its way to US sales of more than 4 million copies.

The Orlando stop on the band's current North American leg of their World Wired tour in support of "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct" was the first show following a two-week break from the trek, which sees them on the road with guests Avenged Sevenfold and Volbeat.

Drummer Lars Ulrich recently revealed Metallica's touring strategy, which helps the group maintain a work/life balance that keeps things in perspective for all involved.

"We kind of found a way to do it in a way that's tolerable," Ulrich explains. "We do it in two-week increments so we never leave home for more than two weeks and no one goes off the deep end or loses their mind. You minimize the risk of the whole thing derailing into the black abyss. We managed to get a functioning, balancing dynamic. We never feel like we're away from our domestic situations for too long. It's working for us." Watch the video and see the upcoming dates here.