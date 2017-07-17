Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Black Sabbath And Queen Stars Discussing Collaboration
07-17-2017
.
Tony Iommi

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi says that he fellow legendary guitarist Brian May of Queen recently spoke about resurrecting the idea of doing a collaborative project together but their schedules are currently preventing it.

May had previously worked with Tony on his 2000 solo album "Iommi" where Brian played guitar on the tracks "Flame On" (featuring The Cult's Ian Asbury, Soundgarden and Pearl Jam's Matt Cameron and onetime Sabbath bassist Laurence Cottle) and "Goodbye Lament" which featured Cottle and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl.

Iommi was asked about the possible collaboration with May in an interview with EON Music and responded, "Brian came up to my house a couple of weeks ago, and we started talking about it again, but it's quite possible," Iommi says. "We'd like to do it, but now he's going on tour. But yeah, I'd like to do something with him."

