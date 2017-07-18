Metallica Release Live 'Blackened' Video

The opening track from the band's fourth album, "…And Justice For All", the tune earned then-bassist Jason Newsted his first Metallica songwriting credit alongside guitarist James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich; the rocker joined the lineup following the tragic loss of Cliff Burton in a 1986 tour bus accident. The project peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 on its way to US sales of more than 8 million copies.

The Detroit stop lands just past the halfway mark of the North American leg of the band's World Wired tour in support of "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct."

Metallica's latest release just topped a 2017 mid-year US rock sales report by Nielsen Music.

The veteran metal band's tenth album sold 540,000 equivalent album units (of which 487,000 were in traditional album sales) to rank as the most popular rock album in the US for the tracking period of December 30, 2016 through June 29, 2017 Watch the video here.