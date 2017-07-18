Stone Sour Announce U.S. Headline Tour Dates

The Corey Taylor fronted band will be launching the new trek to promote their recently released new studio album "Hydrograd", which hit stores on June 30th and topped the Billboard Rock and Hard Rock albums charts.

The tour is scheduled to kick off on September 24th in Omaha, NE at the Sokol Auditorium and will run until the 19th where it concludes in Las Vegas at the House of Blues. See the dates here.