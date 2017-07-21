Black Star Riders Release 'Cold War Love' Lyric Video

"You can't fix yourself by breaking somebody else," says frontman Ricky Warwick about the fourth tune released from the set, following "When The Night Comes In", "Testify Or Say Goodbye" and "Dancing With The Wrong Girl."

The group added former Black Label Society and Breaking Benjamin drummer Chad Szeliga to their lineup in May following a recent split with longtime member Jimmy DeGrasso.

Szeliga was confirmed following a series of auditions with several players in Los Angeles this spring; the two parties first crossed paths when the Irish rockers were touring North America as Thin Lizzy with Judas Priest in 2012 and Black Label Society were also on the bill. Watch the video here.