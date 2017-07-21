Blackberry Smoke and Aaron Lewis Announce Fall Tour

Blackberry Smoke's most recent album, Like an Arrow, featured the late Gregg Allman on a track titled "Free on the Wing." Charlie Starr, frontman for the southern rock revivalists, spoke recently with the website Rockbladet about his formative influences.

"I grew up [listening to] bluegrass music and hillbilly music," he said. "Hank Williams, Ernest Tubb, Bill Monroe and Flatt & Scruggs. That came from my father. But my mother … she liked the Stones, Beatles, Bob Dylan and Rod Stewart. And then I found Aerosmith and Led Zeppelin. We never sat down and said we would become a southern rock band. We are just a rock and roll band from the south. I think it's just the way it sounds when we play together." See the tour dates here.