Deep Purple Release 'Johnny's Band' Longform Video

It's title, "From Here To By There", is a reference to Deep Purple's movie documentary "From Here To inFinite". which is part of the limited edition of the band's current album.

The video (and song) is an in-depth, affectionate portrait of a fictional band that quickly gains success - and as quickly loses it. The members of Johnny's Band are casted with quite some familiar faces: in addition to S.E.X.'s Phil Jones, Sassafras' Dai Shell and Budgie's Steve Williams, the founding member and bass player of Saxon, Steve "Dobby" Dawson - who is said to be the inspiration for the "Spinal Tap" character Derek Smalls - is playing Old Bill the Bass. The young lead singer of Johnny's Band, Johnny Jones, is being played by singer-songwriter Steve Balsamo who, among other things, wrote and recorded together with the late Deep Purple founder Jon Lord.

Due August 4, the strictly limited collector's edition EP single for "Johnny's Band" includes four previously unreleased songs: the rehearsal "In & Out Jam", and live versions of "Strange Kind Of Woman", "The Mule" and "Hell To Pay" - all recorded in Gaevle, Sweden on August 10, 2013. Watch the video here.