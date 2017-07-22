|
Kacey Musgraves Throws Bachelorette Party At Dollywood
.
(Radio.com) What could be better than fanny packs and bedazzled bandanas for a bachelorette party? Kacey Musgraves and a group of her bests girlfriends celebrated her upcoming nuptials by going to Dollywood. The singer and her friends rented a cabin in Tennessee's Smoky Mountains, where they had customized fanny packs, personalized cookies, bedazzled bandanas and even air-brushed t-shirts. Posting about the weekend on social media, it looks like Musgraves had a magical time with "the best women on Earth," where she called the experience, "the most magical time EVER!" She even gave a shout out to Dolly Parton herself, saying she runs a "classy establishment." "fanny packs / fireworks / drinking games / dollywood / bedazzled bandanas / bubbles / cookies / candle making / rainbows / roller coasters [that nearly made me have a stroke] and the best women on Earth nestled in a cabin in the mountains celebrating me finding the love of my life," Musgraves wrote. Check out the post here.
