Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Warns About Bootleg Merch

First, he directed fans to suicide support resources and shared a collection of Chester Bennington memorials from around the web. Second, he gave fans a stern warning about bootleg merchandise.

"If you're gonna buy merch in honor of Chester, consider who the purchase benefits," he wrote. "Don't give money to scumbag bootleggers & opportunists." Merchandise purchased through unofficial channels don't yield any proceeds for Chester's family or his Linkin Park bandmates. Shinoda's rationale, clearly, is funneling sales to benefit those directly affected by Bennington's suicide. Read more here.