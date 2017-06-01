Oasis' Liam Gallagher Releases Debut Solo Video 'Wall Of Glass'

The new clip can be streamed here and follows his debut solo performance in his hometown of Manchester on Tuesday night at the O2 Ritz, which kicked off his solo mini tour.

The show was also a benefit for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund which was organized by the city in partnership with the British Red Cross in the wake of the terrorist bombing at the Ariana Grande concert.

Gallagher continues the tour tonight (June 1st) with a sold out show at the Electric Brixton in London, followed by a concert at the Olympia Theatre in Dublin on June 10th and Glasgow at the Barrowlands on the 11th.