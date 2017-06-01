Steve Miller In The Studio For 'Book of Dreams' Anniversary

While recording his iconic Fly Like An Eagle album in '75-'76, Miller found himself with a second album of top-shelf material including the Top 10 single "Jet Airliner", "Jungle Love", "Swingtown", the steamy guitar blues "Sacrifice" and the moody "Winter Time", selling millions of copies again. Miller is in a line of world-class Texas blues guitarists that include Freddie King, T-Bone Walker (who taught a young Steve how to play the guitar behind his head and do the splits at the same time), and Stevie Ray Vaughan. Steve shares how many of the songs on Book Of Dreams were recorded, including the last minute addition of "Jungle Love" that has gone on to be a Miller classic. Finally Steve reflects on his career with IN THE STUDIO producer and host Redbeard.

Steve Miller: "Les Paul (musician, performer, inventor) is my inspiration. I always felt like,' I'm not a celebrity, I'm not a pop star, I'm a musician'. And I wanted to play music my entire life. From the beginning that has always been my goal. Now the fact that it's turned out to be years of people listening to these albums and being willing to come out and see us play, that's beyond anybody's wildest dreams." Stream the episode here.