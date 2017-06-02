Alter Bridge Announce Triple Disc Live And Rarities Album

Dubbed "Live at the O2 Arena + Rarities" the album will feature 19 performances captured during the band's concert at the famed London venue on November 24th of last year.

The third disc will showcase a variety of rare recordings from the group including the previously unreleased tracks "Cruel Sun" and "Solace" from their One Day Remains sessions.

CD1

1 The Writing on the Wall

2 Come to Life

3 Addicted to Pain

4 Ghost of Days Gone By

5 Cry of Achilles

6 The Other Side

7 Farther Than the Sun

8 Ties That Blind

9 Water Rising

10 Crows on a Wire

11 Watch Over You (solo acoustic)

CD2

12 Isolation

13 Blackbird

14 Metalingus

15 Open Your Eyes

16 Show Me A Leader

17 Rise Today

18 Poison in Your Veins

19 My Champion

CD3

1 Breathe

2 Cruel Sun

3 Solace

4 New Way To Live

5 The Damage Done

6 We Don't Care at All

7 Zero

8 Home

9 Never Borne To Follow

10 Never Say Die (Outright)

11 Symphony Of Agony (The Last of Our Kind)