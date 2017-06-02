Carrie Underwood Jokes She Might Have To Be Locked Out Of Twitter

During the game, the country star got more than a little passionate on Twitter as the Penguins won 4-1. After a series of heated tweets she wrote, "Just told my manager that she might have to lock me out of my own Twitter!" along with the #PredsPride #IJustLoveMyHusband and several zipper-mouth and heart emojis.

Despite Underwood's suggestion to ban herself from social media, the Predators disagreed, replying to her tweet, writing, "You keep being you, Carrie!! #StandWithUs." Check out the tweets here.