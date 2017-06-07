Liam Gallagher Slams Brother Noel For Missing Manchester Benefit

After the show he tweeted a totally inoffensive message for concertgoers and survivors of the terror attack: 'What an amazing night last night pure love vibrations nobody comes close to Manchester love forever," he wrote. Then things took a turn for the petty.

"Oh and if anybody's seen rkid tell him he can come out now as you were," he tweeted. 'Rkid" is one of Liam's colorful Twitter nicknames for his big brother and Oasis bandmate Noel.

"Manchester id like to apologise for my brothers absence last night very disappointed stay beautiful stay safe," he continued. 'Noels out of the f--ing country weren't we all love get on a f--ing plane and play your tunes for the kids you sad f--."