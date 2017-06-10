Old Dominion Announce New Album 'Happy Endings'

"We are so excited to release our second album!" said lead singer Matthew Ramsey. "We've grown so much as a band and as songwriters over the last 2 years, and we think the songs on Happy Endings really showcase that. We cannot wait to share these new stories. August 25 cannot come fast enough!"

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ramsey talked about the latest single, stating that it felt like "the right step" for them as a band. "We know what we are capable of as songwriters, and we wanted to show a new side," Ramsey said. Read more here.