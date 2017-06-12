Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Slipknot Film Coming To Movie Theaters For One Night Only
06-12-2017
.
Slipknot

Slipknot fans will have the opportunity to see the band on the silver screen for one night only on September 6th when their new documentary receives a special cinematic release.

The new film, entitled "Day Of The Gusano", was directed by Slipknot's Shawn 'Clown' Crahan and chronicles the band's historic 2015 Knotfest Mexico City experience.

Crahan had this to say, "Slipknot still has dreams for itself. Finally playing Mexico was one of them. It's been a surreal life of rock and roll for Slipknot and the fact that the dreams still go on for us is simply incredible. Thank you."

Jim Root added: "We had such a great time at Knotfest Mexico - not only with all the friends and bands that were there, but with the fans and the crowd we had to document it with. Now we get to share it with the world." Watch the trailer here.

