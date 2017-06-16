Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Fleetwood Mac Planning To Embark On World Tour
06-16-2017
.
Fleetwood Mac

(Gibson) Fleetwood Mac are planning to stage a world tour in 2018, according to band member Christine McVie. In an interview with the U.K.'s The One Show, McVie said, "We're going to start rehearsing in March, next year. The tour is around June. It will be global."

Just days ago, McVie and fellow Fleetwood Mac member Lindsey Buckingham released their self-titled duets album, a record that also features Mick Fleetwood and John McVie.

Stevie Nicks, who is set to begin a series of solo dates, recently told Rolling Stone that she will return to the Fleetwood Mac fold at the end of 2017. "I will be back with them at the end of the year for, I think, another tour. I just needed my two years off. Until then, I wish them the best in whatever they do." Read more here.

Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.

