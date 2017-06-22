Papa Roach Expand Albums For Vinyl Reissues

Infest is Papa Roach's signature record and features the band's chart-topping single, "Last Resort." Papa Roach unleashed Lovehatetragedy two years later, and the hard-rocking collection just passed the 15-year mark. The latter album boasts the rock hits "She Loves Me Not" and "Time and Time Again."

The vinyl edition of Infest will feature the hidden song, "Tightrope," as well as the tune "Legacy," which was only released on the international edition of the original record. Read more here.