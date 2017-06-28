Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Europe Preview Final Countdown 30th Anniversary Show
06-28-2017
.
Europe

Europe have released a preview trailer for their forthcoming "The Final Countdown 30th Anniversary Show - Live at the Roundhouse" package which is set to be released on July 21st.

The new album and video release was captured during a November 12, 2016 performance by band at London's Roundhouse and features them playing the hit album in full.

Frontman Joey Tempest had this to say, "What an awesome night! It was more enjoyable than we thought to revisit the whole Final Countdown album live! On top of that, to be able to share our whole War Of Kings album with this amazing audience the same night just made this show one of the most memorable nights of our career!" Watch the preview clip here.

More Europe News

