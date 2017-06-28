Europe Preview Final Countdown 30th Anniversary Show

The new album and video release was captured during a November 12, 2016 performance by band at London's Roundhouse and features them playing the hit album in full.

Frontman Joey Tempest had this to say, "What an awesome night! It was more enjoyable than we thought to revisit the whole Final Countdown album live! On top of that, to be able to share our whole War Of Kings album with this amazing audience the same night just made this show one of the most memorable nights of our career!" Watch the preview clip here.