Metallica's Lars Ulrich Forwards Metal Blade Book

Metal Blade founder Brian Slagel teamed with author Mark Eglinton to write the book, which according to the official description, examines the record label's 35-year history, which began in 1982 with a compilation release that featured the first recording ever released from Metallica.

"I have been asked many times about doing a book about the history of Metal Blade and it just seemed like a cool thing to do to document the 35th anniversary," Slagel said in a statement. "You never really stop to think about a lot of this stuff, so doing the book is a great way of looking back at how many awesome things have happened to me and Metal Blade." Read more here.