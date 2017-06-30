Megadeth Making Plans To Record New Music

"We have stuff planned for next year and then, believe it or not, we have something that we were approached on for 2019," explains the rocker. "That's the farthest ever in my life I've been asked to do a show in advance, so we're excited about that - and in-between that time period, we plan on going back in the studio.

"We're probably going to go back in and start throwing some ideas around at the end of the year - we're thinking about November and December." The project would mark the recording debut of drummer Dirk Verbeuren, formerly of Swedish metal band Soilwork, who joined the lineup last fall after the departure of Chris Adler. Read more here.