Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Linkin Park's Late Night TV Performance Goes Online
03-01-2017
.
Linkin Park

(hennemusic) Linkin Park were joined by Kiiara for a performance of "Heavy" on CBS-TV's The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday, and video from the program has been posted online.

The collaborative song, which has just debuted at No. 52 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, is the lead single from Linkin Park's forthcoming album, "One More Light."

"One of the reasons why we chose 'Heavy' as the first single is because it is really the core sound of the album," Mike Shinoda tells Billboard. "This wasn't a scenario where the whole album sounds one way and the single sounds different. This is how the album sounds.

"So we wanted to go out with a song like that, where everybody can get a sense of the direction of this body of work." Due May 19, the band's seventh album marks the follow-up to 2014's "The Hunting Party", which debuted at No. 3 on the US Billboard 200. Watch the Corden performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Linkin Park Music, DVDs, Books and more

Linkin Park T-shirts and Posters

More Linkin Park News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Linkin Park's Late Night TV Performance Goes Online

Linkin Park Stream New Song 'Heavy' And Announce Album

Linkin Park Announce New Song 'Heavy' Featuring Kiiara

Linkin Park Share Behind The Scenes Video For New Song

Linkin Park Tease New Piano Ballad

Linkin Park's Chester Bennington and Korn's Head Going To Rock Camp

Linkin Park's Label Tried To Have Mike Shinoda Fired 2016 In Review

Kings Of Chaos Not A Supergroup Says Linkin Park Singer

Deep Purple, Linkin Park, Slayer Lead Hellfest Lineup

Linkin Park Team With Fashion Designer For Limited Edition Line


More Stories for Linkin Park

Linkin Park Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Slayer, Lamb of God and Behemoth Tour- Disturbed Unplug For Work On An Acoustic EP- From First To Last Make Skrillex Reunion Official- Megadeth Reveals New Album Plans- more

Foo Fighters Promise Many More Surprises Coming- Original Guns N' Roses Member Blames Axl Rose For Break Up- Aerosmith Is 'So Much Better Than' The Rolling Stones?- more

Metallica Star Was Joking About Making Lady Gaga 'Co-Singer'- Iron Maiden Announce Final Show Of Book Of Souls Tour- Another Report Claims Axl and AC/DC Making Album- more

Page Too:
U2 Accused of Stealing Material For 'Achtung Baby' Track- Ed Sheeran Premieres New Track 'Eraser'- Tom DeLonge Wins Out Of This World Award- Kodak Black Arrested- more

Future Addresses Rumor Of New Album Coming This Friday- The Game Claims Meek Mill Involvement In Nicki Minaj Burglary- Skrillex Previews New Incubus Collaboration- more

Ed Sheeran Releases Special Remixes Of 'Shape of You' - Deadmau5 Offering Free Album Download- Future On Track To Make Chart History- Chief Keef Falls Off Stage- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Slayer, Lamb of God and Behemoth Team For Summer Tour

Disturbed Unplug For Work On An Acoustic EP

From First To Last Make Skrillex Reunion Official

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Reveals New Album Plans

Poison Announce First Headline Dates In Over A Decade

Randy Rhoads Remembered Shows Announced

Reunited Ratt Announce Spring and Summer Dates

Pantera's Rex Brown Ink Deal For Debut Solo Album

Metallica Frontman Featured In Sammy Hagar TV Preview

Robert Plant Rocks 'Whole Lotta Love' In TV Special Preview Clip

Depeche Mode Announce North American Tour

Franz Ferdinand Announce North American Tour

Smile Empty Soul Releasing 'Rarities' Album

Linkin Park's Late Night TV Performance Goes Online

Suicidal Tendencies' Mike Muir Pays Tribute To Bill Paxton

Modest Mouse Announce U.S. Spring Tour

The Jesus and Mary Chain Announce North American Tour Dates

Six Feet Under Recruit Deicide, Cannibal Corpse As New Guitarist

George Harrison Celebrated With Two-Part In The Studio Special

Film Celebrating Iconic Sidemen Racing To Meet Kickstarter Goal

Foo Fighters Promise Many More Surprises Coming

Original Guns N' Roses Member Blames Axl Rose For Break Up

Aerosmith Is 'So Much Better Than' The Rolling Stones Says Kramer

Airbourne Tribute Lemmy In 'It's All For Rock N' Roll' Video

• more

Page Too News Stories
U2 Accused of Stealing Material For 'Achtung Baby' Track

Ed Sheeran Premieres New Track 'Eraser'

Tom DeLonge Wins Out Of This World Award

Kodak Black Arrested For Violating His Probation

Nicki Minaj Teases Future Collaborate With New Online Photos

Kanye West Shares New 17-Minute Song 'Bed Yeezy Season 5'

DJ Khaled Reveals 'Secret' Collabs with Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne, Migos

Jason Aldean Releases 'Any Ol' Barstool' Video

Alien Knife Fight Announce Spring Tour

The New Low Release Video For Saosin Cover

Fabolous Releases 'Goyard Bag' Video

Singled Out: Armond Jason's Monster

Future Addresses Rumor Of New Album Coming This Friday

The Game Claims Meek Mill Involvement In Nicki Minaj Burglary

Skrillex Previews New Incubus Collaboration

The Chainsmokers Heartbroken Over Fan's Death

Big Stars Lined Up For Merle Haggard Tribute Concert

Lorde Teases Fans Hunger For New Music

Little Big Town Jam With Chris Stapleton At Residency Kick Off

Brett Eldredge Releases 'Somethin' I'm Good At' Video

Brantley Gilbert Extends The Devil Don't Sleep Tour

Rogue + Jaye Announce New Album 'Pent Up'

Carrie Underwood Celebrates Her Son Isaiah's Birthday Online

Alvarez Kings Announce New Album 'Somewhere Between'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Mike Llerena - Absence & The Heart

Root 66: Charlie and the Regrets - Rivers in the Streets

Tony K's Best Films Of 2016 List

Chickn - Chickn

Avenged Sevenfold TBT

Miss Ohio - White Hot: The Best of Miss Ohio

Joe Lynn Turner - The Sessions

Matt Chanway

TBT - Arctic Monkeys' Favourite Worst Nightmare

Root 66: Washboard Hank - Human Beans

Marty McKay - New York City Dreams

Root 66: Holly Norman - Taking Care of Bluegrass: A Tribute to Elvis

Judas Priest - Turbo 30

Alice Cooper: Between High School and Old School

Saul Losada - Energy

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Pink Jeep Sedona Tour, Travvy Award Winners And More

5 Star: Jethro Tull - Stand Up: The Elevated Edition

Scott Taylor - Blues Kitchen

Shallow Side - ONE

Root 66: Saints Eleven - Coming Back Around

The Blues: The Reverend KM Williams - The Real Deal Blues

TBT: David Bowie Live In Chicago 2004

Michael Hornbuckle - Soul Repo

Saint Blasphemer - Simon Templar

David Bowie - Station To Station Remaster

Travel News, Trips and Tips: January 2017 Edition

The Blues: Big Jay McNeely - Blowin' Down the House: Big Jay's Latest & Greatest

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.