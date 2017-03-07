Asia's John Wetton Tributes Shows To Include Steve Howe

The band shared the following news with fans via social media, "A tribute to John Wetton is being planned, end November, 4 dates including the Royal Albert Hall, with members of Asia as special guests of Foreigner. John Parr will be opening the show.

"Signed up so far are Geoff Downes and Steve Howe, with Carl Palmer unable to join due to prior commitments. Dylan Howe will be on drums and Billy Sherwood will be on bass and vocals.

"Note that this is an official tribute fully endorsed by John's estate, John's family, Lisa, Dylan, Geoff, Carl, Sam, Steve, Billy, management and all the Asia and official JW team."