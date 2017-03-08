Mastodon Streaming New Song 'Andromeda'

Mastodon recorded their seventh studio effort with producer Brendan O'Brien at the Quarry in Kennesaw, Georgia last year. "'Emperor of sand' is like the grim reaper," says drummer/vocalist Brann Dailor. "Sand represents time. If you or anyone you know has ever received a terminal diagnosis, the first thought is about time. Invariably, you ask, 'How much time is left?'

"There is a tie, a concept that goes between them," adds Dailor about the album's theme. "The last couple of years have been not... there's been some illness within the bands' family, there's been a bunch of cancer. So the whole album is sort of all about cancer basically. Well, not literally. It's a big story that sort of roped to go along with it. It takes place in the desert."

Mastodon will launch "Emperor Of Sand" with a spring tour of North America; the 6-week run with Eagles Of Death Metal and Russian Circles will begin in Missoula, MT on April 14. here.