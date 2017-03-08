Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Mastodon Streaming New Song 'Andromeda'
03-08-2017
.
Mastodon

(hennemusic) Mastodon are streaming the track, "Andromeda", as the latest preview to their forthcoming album, "Emperor Of Sand." The tune follows the project's lead single, "Sultan's Curse", and "Show Yourself" as the third tune issued ahead of the album's March 31 release.

Mastodon recorded their seventh studio effort with producer Brendan O'Brien at the Quarry in Kennesaw, Georgia last year. "'Emperor of sand' is like the grim reaper," says drummer/vocalist Brann Dailor. "Sand represents time. If you or anyone you know has ever received a terminal diagnosis, the first thought is about time. Invariably, you ask, 'How much time is left?'

"There is a tie, a concept that goes between them," adds Dailor about the album's theme. "The last couple of years have been not... there's been some illness within the bands' family, there's been a bunch of cancer. So the whole album is sort of all about cancer basically. Well, not literally. It's a big story that sort of roped to go along with it. It takes place in the desert."

Mastodon will launch "Emperor Of Sand" with a spring tour of North America; the 6-week run with Eagles Of Death Metal and Russian Circles will begin in Missoula, MT on April 14. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Mastodon Music, DVDs, Books and more

Mastodon T-shirts and Posters

More Mastodon News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Mastodon Streaming New Song 'Andromeda'

Mastodon's Brann Dailor To Rock Late Night With Seth Meyers

Mastodon Streaming New Song 'Show Yourself'

Mastodon's Brent Hinds To Release Solo Album

Mastodon Stream New Song Sultan's Curse

Mastodon New Album Details and Release Date Leaked?

Mastodon Preview Forthcoming Album With New Video Clips

Mastodon, Eagles Of Death Metal Spring Tour

Mastodon Member Reveals Deadly Serious Concept In New album

Alter Bridge, Clutch, Opeth, Mastodon Added To Download


More Stories for Mastodon

Mastodon Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
George Michael's Cause of Death Revealed- Original Pink Floyd's 'The Wall' Paintings For Sale- Deep Purple Release 'All I Got Is You' Video- Mastodon Streaming New Song- more

Guns N' Roses Made History With MCG Concert- Foreigner Celebrating 40th Anniversary With $19.77 Tickets- Asia's John Wetton Tributes Shows To Include Steve Howe- more

Metallica Reveal What Could Have Been With Lady Gaga- Piece Of Pink Floyd Dark Side Of The Moon History Being Auctioned- Stone Sour Announce New Album Hydrograd- more

Page Too:
Backstreet Boys To Join Florida Georgia Line At Stadium Shows- Drake's 'More Life' To Be Released This Weekend?- Ed Sheeran Forming A New Boy Band For Upcoming Tour- more

Louis Tomlinson Arrested After Airport Scuffle- Bench Warrant Issued For Rapper Azealia Banks- Future Makes Chart History With Back To Back No. 1 Albums- more

Taylor Swift's New Album Release Plans Revealed By Ed Sheeran- New Kids on the Block Collaborator Tommy Page Dead- Shakira And Carlos Vives Accused Of Song Theft- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
George Michael's Cause of Death Revealed

Original Pink Floyd's 'The Wall' Paintings For Sale

Deep Purple Release 'All I Got Is You' Video

Mastodon Streaming New Song 'Andromeda'

Kids React To Guns N' 'Roses In Funny Online Video

Video Of Metallica's 'Dream No More' Live Debut Goes Online

Imagine Dragons Recruit Dolph Lundgren For 'Believer' Video

Stone Sour Announce Rock On The Range Kick Off Party

KISS Announce Their Own Brand Of Cola

Chevelle Announce U.S. Summer Headline Tour

Dropkick Murphys and Rancid Announce Summer Tour

Dream Evil Announce New Album 'Six'

Toto Announce North American Summer Tour

The Police's Andy Summers Announces New Album 'Triboluminescence'

Linkin Park Have Hard Time With James Corden's 'Bandmate Game'

Bobby Blotzer's Version Of Ratt Recruits Ex-Quiet Riot Singer?

Singled Out: To Kill A King's The Problem With Evil

Guns N' Roses Made History With MCG Concert

Foreigner Celebrating 40th Anniversary With $19.77 Tickets

Asia's John Wetton Tributes Shows To Include Steve Howe

Korn And Stone Sour Announce Summer Tour

Prince's Former Band The Revolution Extend Reunion Tour

HIM Breaking Up After 26 Years Following Farewell Tour

Metallica Share Video Of Jam With Iggy Pop

• more

Page Too News Stories
Backstreet Boys To Join Florida Georgia Line At Stadium Shows

Drake's 'More Life' To Be Released This Weekend?

Ed Sheeran Forming A New Boy Band For Upcoming Tour

Garth Brooks Revamps 'We Shall Be Free' Video For 25th Anniversary

New Kids On The Block Announce New EP 'Thankful'

Taylor Swift Super Saturday Concert Stream Released

Adele Freaked Out At Concert Over Mosquito Bite

Future Releases 'Use Me' Music Video

Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley Others To Perform At ACM Awards

Zayn Malik Teases New Music With New Online Video

The xx Release 'Say Something Loving' Video

Deadmau5 Slams Steve Aoki's 'Ghost In the Shell' Remix

Paris Jackson Goes Behind The Scenes Of Her Acting Debut on 'Star'

Chance the Rapper Pledges To Give $1 Million To Public Schools

A$AP Rocky Tributes His Slain Brother In Mercedes-Benz Commerical

Louis Tomlinson Arrested After Airport Scuffle

Bench Warrant Issued For Rapper Azealia Banks

Future Makes Chart History With Back To Back No. 1 Albums

Remy Ma Blames Nicki Minaj For Starting Feud

Chris Brown Reacts To Addiction and Anger Issues Report

Adele Confirms She Is Married During Concert Performance

Ariana Grande and John Legend Release 'Beauty and the Beast' Video

Gorillaz Announce Demon Dayz Music Festival

Country Star John Anderson Launches Acoustic Tour

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66 Week: Darin and Brooke Aldridge - Faster and Farther

Road Trip: The True/False Film Fest 2017

Root 66 Week: Chip Taylor - A Song I Can Live With

Zucchero - Black Cat

Mike Llerena - Absence & The Heart

Root 66: Charlie and the Regrets - Rivers in the Streets

Tony K's Best Films Of 2016 List

Chickn - Chickn

Avenged Sevenfold TBT

Miss Ohio - White Hot: The Best of Miss Ohio

Joe Lynn Turner - The Sessions

Matt Chanway

TBT - Arctic Monkeys' Favourite Worst Nightmare

Root 66: Washboard Hank - Human Beans

Marty McKay - New York City Dreams

Root 66: Holly Norman - Taking Care of Bluegrass: A Tribute to Elvis

Judas Priest - Turbo 30

Alice Cooper: Between High School and Old School

Saul Losada - Energy

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Pink Jeep Sedona Tour, Travvy Award Winners And More

5 Star: Jethro Tull - Stand Up: The Elevated Edition

Scott Taylor - Blues Kitchen

Shallow Side - ONE

Root 66: Saints Eleven - Coming Back Around

The Blues: The Reverend KM Williams - The Real Deal Blues

TBT: David Bowie Live In Chicago 2004

Michael Hornbuckle - Soul Repo

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.