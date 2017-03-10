Kid Rock Announces American Badass Grill

Rock's new charcoal grill is made completely in the U.S. and he had this to say, "I'm not gonna lie. It is more expensive to make things in America. But it's important to me. I love America, and I want to do all I can to create manufacturing jobs at home,"

We were sent these additional details:The American Badass Grill's dual-damper system and natural convection environment give you total control to grill high and hot or low and slow - just like larger professional units. The 200 square inches of grilling space can hold up to twelve burgers all at once - or three beer can chickens.

The American Badass Grill comes with a 30-day Money Back Guarantee, and will be available in retail locations at a later date. For now, customers can order the grill at www.AmericanBadassGrill.com.