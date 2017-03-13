Eagles, Fleetwood Mac Festival Add Journey and More

The music festivals are said to be taking place on July 15th and 16th at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, followed by the east coast installment at Citi Field in New York City on July 29th and 30th, according to reports.

Billboard now reports that the first night of festival will include sets from Eagles, Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers and the closing night will feature Fleetwood Mac, Journey and Earth, Wind & Fire.

Fleetwood Mac and the Eagles' official websites had no listings for the festival at press time