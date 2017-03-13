Old Dominion Share New Song 'No Such Thing as a Broken Heart'

The song questions how anyone keeps moving forward when they face difficulties in life. "No matter who you are, where you live or your current status, people both old and young face more challenges than ever," frontman Matthew Ramsey said in a statement.

"It's in the face of those challenges and standing at the edge of fear that we have to remain positive. Focus on the light that comes from positivity instead of being swallowed up. Work hard at doing what you feel is right. Don't be scared!! Live life like there's no such thing as a broken heart." Check out the song here.