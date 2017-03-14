Tool Announce North American Tour Dates

The band has announced eight new headline dates in addition to their previously revealed appearances at the Governors Ball and Boston Calling music festivals this spring.

The run of dates are scheduled to kick off on May 24th in Fairfax, VA at the Eaglebank Arena and will be wrapping up on June 8th in Rosemont, IL at the Allstate Arena.

Tool North American Tour Dates:

5/24 - Fairfax, VA - Eaglebank Arena

5/27 - Bangor, ME - Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

5/28 - Boston, MA - Boston Calling

5/30 - Rochester, NY - Blue Cross Arena

5/31 - Hamilton, ON - First Ontario Centre

6/02 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

6/04 - New York, NY - Governors Ball Music Festival

6/05 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center

6/07 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

6/08 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena