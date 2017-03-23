|
Fleetwood Mac, Bowie, The Doors, Ramones Vinyl For RSD
Rhino records have announced an impressive lineup of special vinyl releases for this year's Record Store Day, which will celebrating its 10th anniversary on April 22nd. The label will be offering 29 limited edition 12-inch, 10-inch, and 7-inch vinyl releases exclusively at select independent music retailers and below are some of the rock related highlights: David Bowie - Cracked Actor: 3-LP set with etched vinyl Limited edition of 17,000 copies, $39.98 - David Bowie - BOWPROMO: 12-inch LP in box with 5 Bowie photo prints. Limited edition of 15,000 copies, $54.98 Fleetwood Mac - Alternate Mirage: 12-inch 180-gram vinyl Limited edition of 6,500 copies, $21.98 - Stevie Nicks - RARITIES 1981 - 1983: 12-inch EP Limited edition of 7,500 copies, $14.98 The Cure - Acoustic Hits: 12-inch double picture disc Limited edition, $31.98 - The Cure - Greatest Hits: 12-inch double picture disc Limited edition, $31.98 The Doors - Live At The Matrix '67: 12-inch 180-gram vinyl Individually numbered. Limited edition of 10,000 copies, $21.98 Grateful Dead - P.N.E. Garden Auditorium, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, 7/29/66: 2-LP set on 180-gram vinyl Limited edition of 6,600 copies, $29.98 Ramones - Singles Box: 10 x 7-inch vinyl housed in a cigarette-style box Lou Reed - Perfect Night: Live In London: 2-LP set on 180-gram vinyl Sex Pistols - Anarchy In The U.K. - The UK & US Singles: 5 x 7-inch vinyl boxed set Limited edition of 5,000 copies, $49.98 Patti Smith - Hey Joe / Piss Factory: 7-inch vinyl Limited edition of 4,500 copies, $7.98 Yes - 90125: 12-inch picture disc - Limited edition of 5,000 copies, $21.98
