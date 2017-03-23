Fleetwood Mac, Bowie, The Doors, Ramones Vinyl For RSD

The label will be offering 29 limited edition 12-inch, 10-inch, and 7-inch vinyl releases exclusively at select independent music retailers and below are some of the rock related highlights:

David Bowie - Cracked Actor: 3-LP set with etched vinyl Limited edition of 17,000 copies, $39.98 - David Bowie - BOWPROMO: 12-inch LP in box with 5 Bowie photo prints. Limited edition of 15,000 copies, $54.98

Fleetwood Mac - Alternate Mirage: 12-inch 180-gram vinyl Limited edition of 6,500 copies, $21.98 - Stevie Nicks - RARITIES 1981 - 1983: 12-inch EP Limited edition of 7,500 copies, $14.98

The Cure - Acoustic Hits: 12-inch double picture disc Limited edition, $31.98 - The Cure - Greatest Hits: 12-inch double picture disc Limited edition, $31.98

The Doors - Live At The Matrix '67: 12-inch 180-gram vinyl Individually numbered. Limited edition of 10,000 copies, $21.98

Grateful Dead - P.N.E. Garden Auditorium, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, 7/29/66: 2-LP set on 180-gram vinyl Limited edition of 6,600 copies, $29.98

Ramones - Singles Box: 10 x 7-inch vinyl housed in a cigarette-style box

Individually numbered limited edition of 6,500 copies, $79.98

Lou Reed - Perfect Night: Live In London: 2-LP set on 180-gram vinyl

Limited edition of 7,000 copies, $31.98

Sex Pistols - Anarchy In The U.K. - The UK & US Singles: 5 x 7-inch vinyl boxed set Limited edition of 5,000 copies, $49.98

Patti Smith - Hey Joe / Piss Factory: 7-inch vinyl Limited edition of 4,500 copies, $7.98

Yes - 90125: 12-inch picture disc - Limited edition of 5,000 copies, $21.98