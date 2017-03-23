Richie Kotzen Release 'End Of Earth' Video

Kotzen had the following comments about his approach to recording the album, "It's really not deliberate when the record is finished and suddenly I'm the only performer on it. It actually comes out of my process of writing and documenting my ideas.

"It started back in the late-'80s when I had a makeshift studio in my parents' barn. I grew up fairly isolated, and I soon realized in order to get this music out of my head and onto a format where I could listen to it, I'd have to figure out how to do it alone."