Metal Church Recruit Meshiaak To Support Euro Tour

The tour will be kicking off on June 9th at the Sweden Rock Festival in Norje and will be wrapping up on July 2nd in Moscow at the Volta. It will also include stops in the UK, Germany, France, Ireland, Greece and Spain.

Meshiaak had this to say about the trek, "We are extremely excited to be making our debut tour through Europe with the mighty Metal Church. We couldn't be happier about starting our journey in Europe and we can't wait to finally play our new songs live."

Metal Church guitarist Kurdt Vanderhoof added, "The Metal Church fans over there have always welcomed us with open arms and their passion and love for heavy metal music is second to none!" See the dates here.