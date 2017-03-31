String Cheese Incident Returning With New Album And Tour

The band will be releasing the new album "Believe" on April 14th which was produced Talking Heads keyboardist Jerry Harrison at the band's recently-opened Sound Lab Studio.

They are currently offering an impressive array of bonuses for fans that preorder the album via their PledgeMusic page and the group will be celebrating the new release with live dates that will be kicking off with a two night stand in St. Paul, MN at the Palace Theatre on April 5th and 6th.

The trek will include two nights at the Orpheum Theatre in Madison, WI, three nights at Stubb's in Austin, two nights at Atlanta's Chastain Park Amphitheatre and three nights at Red Rocks, in addition to appearances at various music festivals.

The String Cheese Incident Tour Dates

Apr 05 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre

Apr 06 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre

Apr 07 - Madison, WI - Orpheum Theatre **Sold Out**

Apr 08 - Madison, WI - Orpheum Theatre **Sold Out**

Apr 13 - Austin, TX - Stubb's

Apr 14 - Austin, TX - Stubb's **GA Tix Sold Out**

Apr 15 - Austin, TX - Stubb's **GA Tix Sold Out**

Jun 16 - 18 - Hunter, NY - Mountain Jam

Jun 22 - 25 - Rothbury, MI - Electric Forest Festival

Jun 29 - Jul 02 - Rothbury, MI - Electric Forest Festival

Jul 07 - Atlanta, GA - Chastain Park Amphitheatre

Jul 08 - Atlanta, GA - Chastain Park Amphitheatre

Jul 21 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks

Jul 22 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks

Jul 23 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks

Aug 04 - 06 - Princeton, BC - Element Music Fest

Aug 10 - 13 - Darrington, WA - Summer Meltdown

Aug 17 - 23 - Crook County, OR - Oregon Eclipse

Aug 24 - 27 - Arrington, VA - Lockn' Festival