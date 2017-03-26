Fleetwood Mac, Bowie, The Doors, Ramones Vinyl For RSD (Week in Review)

The label will be offering 29 limited edition 12-inch, 10-inch, and 7-inch vinyl releases exclusively at select independent music retailers and below are some of the rock related highlights:

David Bowie - Cracked Actor: 3-LP set with etched vinyl Limited edition of 17,000 copies, $39.98 - David Bowie - BOWPROMO: 12-inch LP in box with 5 Bowie photo prints. Limited edition of 15,000 copies, $54.98

Fleetwood Mac - Alternate Mirage: 12-inch 180-gram vinyl Limited edition of 6,500 copies, $21.98 - Stevie Nicks - RARITIES 1981 - 1983: 12-inch EP Limited edition of 7,500 copies, $14.98

The Cure - Acoustic Hits: 12-inch double picture disc Limited edition, $31.98 - The Cure - Greatest Hits: 12-inch double picture disc Limited edition, $31.98. Read more - here.