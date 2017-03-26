Aerosmith, Chainsmokers, Keith Urban Lead NCAA March Madness Music Festival (Week in Review)



Aerosmith, Chainsmokers, Keith Urban Lead NCAA March Madness Music Festival was a Top 10 story on Friday: The Chainsmokers, Aerosmith and Keith Urban have been announced as the headliners for the upcoming NCAA March Madness Music Festival which celebrates the Final Four.



The music event is scheduled to take place from March 31 through April 2 at the Margaret T. Hance park in Phoenix, surrounding the Final Four and championship games, with some of the performance being streaming online (more details to be revealed here). The special music events will also feature performance by Blink-182, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Grouplove, Capital Cities, Leon Bridges and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats. See the full schedule - here.