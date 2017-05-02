Journey And Anthrax Stars Launch New Band

Spitz original revealed the new band via his Instagram page and then discussed the new group during an appearance on Talking Bollocks podcast.

The guitarist shared a series of videos on the social media site, one was captioned "The Riffage begins. Watch how songs are made in Thrash Metal. From the instant God give's me the music. Don't steal my riffs. CASTRONOVO (OZZY, JOURNEY) DRUMS / SPITZ new Thrash band. Coming soon"

He has since posted several new clips and may have revealed the title with "The pieces are falling together. The Architect of Metal ----------> Channeled from God as it was taped. May your day be filled with Metal!!"

Spitz praised his bandmate Castronovo on the podcast (stream it here). "Deen is one of the world's most incredible drummers walking the planet. You first think of him as Journey. Deen's also a lead singer. He sings the ones that Steve Perry wouldn't even sing live.

"17 years in Journey, he played for Ozzy, he played on early Ted Nugent albums. I mean, it goes on, dude. He's pulling out stuff, and I'm, like, 'Are you kidding me, dude? I used to sit and just do bong hits and blast my guitar listening to that album. Are you crazy? I didn't know it was you.'"