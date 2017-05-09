Adam Lambert Excited About Rami Malek For Freddie Mercury Biopic

Lambert revealed that he never considered playing the iconic Queen frontman and says that actor Malek (Mr. Robot) is perfect for the film, which will be directed by Bryan Singer (The Usual Suspects).

"I don't think I would be up for taking that one," Lambert says of playing the role of Mercury. "I mean, that's a whole other level. I really love singing the songs that Freddie sang on stage, but I also approach it by doing it as me. I don't know if I would be able to impersonate Freddie. I'm really excited about the guy that they've cast in the role for the film - he's amazing. The gentlemen from Mr. Robot, Rami Malek." Read more here.