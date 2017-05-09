Carrie Underwood Does Surprise Duets With Luke Bryan

Bryan brought out Underwood to join him for a performance of "Play It Again" and Randy Travis' 1987 hit "I Told You So" during Saturday (May 6) night's show.

Underwood came out wearing a Nashville Predators shirt with her husband Mike Fisher's number on it. She gave Bryan a Predators hat to sport on stage to support the team going to the 2017 Western Conference Finals of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Underwood took to social media afterward express her excitement about the duets, writing, "Thanks @lukebryan for having me at the show last night and for showing the @predsnhl some â ¤ï¸! #fangfingers #Smashville #PlayItAgain #PredsPride" Check out the post here.