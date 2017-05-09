|
Liam Gallagher's Son Shows Love For Blur Despite Rivalry
(Radio.com) The Battle of Britpop will live forever in the hearts and minds of Blur and Oasis fans. In 1995, the bands duked it out for chart dominance and antagonism didn't subside after Blur topped the charts with "Country House." Now and then, shades of animosity crop up in Liam Gallagher's Twitter feed, and elsewhere. Sometimes the bands have been able to find common ground. This year, Noel Gallagher collaborated with former Blur frontman Damon Albarn on Gorillaz latest album, Humanz. Liam blasted Albarn for turning Noel "into a massive girl." "Now that d— out of Blur and the creepy one out of Oasis need to hang their heads in shame as it's no 'Dancing In The Streets' - as you were," he tweeted. 'That gobs—e out of Blur might have turned Noel Gallagher into a massive girl but believe you me, next time I see him there's gonna be war." It seems that Liam's own son has defected from the cause. A newly surfaced magazine photo shows the second-generation Oasis star repping Blur on his t-shirt. If you're a teen in search of a rebellious phase (and your dad is Liam Gallagher) that's about as savage as it gets. Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
