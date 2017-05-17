Foo Fighters Debut New Song 'The Sky is a Neighborhood'

They song debut happened at the Acoustic 4 a Cure benefit show in San Francisco and Grohl told the crown, "I figured on the way up here, I thought we would play a new song. We've never played this before to anybody."

Grohl nearly drowns out his backing band, singing, "The sky is a neighborhood, don't make a sound. Lights coming up ahead, don't look down." Listen to "The Sky Is A Neighborhood" here.