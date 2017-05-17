Motley Crue Expanding Girls Girls Girls For 30th Anniversary

The title track and lead single was a US Top 15 hit while the album peaked at No. 2 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to US sales of more than 4 million copies.

The sales feat marked "Girls, Girls, Girls" as the Crue's third straight album to go quadruple platinum, after 1983's "Shout At The Devil" and 1985's "Theatre of Pain."

Motley Crue wrapped up their 35-year career at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on December 31, 2015. Watch the trailer here.