U2 To Make Special Appearance On Jimmy Kimmel Live
05-22-2017
.
U2

(KC) U2 will be celebrating the launch of their "The Joshua Tree" anniversary tour with a special appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live this Tuesday, May 23rd. We were sent the following details:

The band's appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live will be their only sit down TV interview and performance while on the road in the U.S. for The Joshua Tree Tour 2017, a celebration of the original album and tour of the same name undertaken by U2 in 1987.

The Joshua Tree Tour 2017, celebrating the 30th anniversary of the historic album, will play to 1.7 million fans in 33 shows across North America and Europe this summer.

It features the complete The Joshua Tree album played in sequence and a selection of highlights from U2's extensive catalog of songs.

Jimmy Kimmel Live airs weeknights at 11:35|10:35pm CT on ABC.

KC submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.

