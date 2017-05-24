Guns N' Roses Beef Up Security For Irish Concert

Saturday night's concert (May 27th) will mark the return of Guns N' Roses to the venue after 25 years, they played there in May of 1992. 80,000 tickets for the show were sold out within 24 hours of going on sale. The show will also feature support from Royal Blood, Mark Lanegan and Otherkin.

A police spokesperson released the following statement about the security for the show (via The Irish Sun), "An Garda Siochana will have over 400 members on duty, including specialist units, who will be supported by an additional 1,200 security/stewards provided by licensed security companies together with a full complement of doctors and medical teams, including an on-site hospital along with five first aid posts.

"The Event Control Management Team overseeing this event have over 25 years experience within their fields of expertise. Please co-operate fully with gardai and stewards and follow any loudspeaker announcements as this will help ensure the safety and enjoyment for all concerned."