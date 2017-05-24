The String Cheese Incident Release 'My One & Only' Video

The video's creator Jason Denton from Solar Cabin had the following to say about the new clip, "We incorporated video, animation and hand drawn elements to take the viewer on a journey whilst longing for a loved one. Feeling their presence no matter how far apart." Watch it here.

The band has also lined up a number of live performances this summer to promote the new album including some music festival appearances as well as a two night stand at the Chastain Park Amphitheatre and three nights at the iconic Red Rocks.

The String Cheese Incident Live Dates:

Jun 16 - 18 - Hunter, NY - Mountain Jam

Jun 22 - 25 - Rothbury, MI - Electric Forest Festival

Jun 29 - Jul 02 - Rothbury, MI - Electric Forest Festival

Jul 07 - Atlanta, GA - Chastain Park Amphitheatre

Jul 08 - Atlanta, GA - Chastain Park Amphitheatre

Jul 21 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks

Jul 22 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks

Jul 23 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks

Aug 04 - 06 - Princeton, BC - Element Music Fest

Aug 10 - 13 - Darrington, WA - Summer Meltdown

Aug 17 - 23 - Crook County, OR - Oregon Eclipse

Aug 24 - 27 - Arrington, VA - Lockn' Festival